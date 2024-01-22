Home

On Camera: Noida Man Stabbed, Tied To Bike And Dragged Through Streets, Dies; 2 Held After Encounter

Police said the barbaric act of a man, identified as Mehndi Hassan, being dragged on the streets of Barola village, under Noida Sector 49 police station limits, took place on Saturday evening.

Screengrab from CCTV footage shared on X.

Noida Crime: In a barbaric incident, man in Noida died after he was stabbed with a knife, tied to a motorcycle with a rope and then mercilessly dragged through the streets by two men in Barola village. Officials said the horrific incident was the fallout of an old rivalry between the the accused and the deceased man, later identified as Mehndi Hassan.

The inhumane incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms. The purported visuals show the victim, with one of his legs tied to the bike with a rope, being dragged through the street while bystanders watch in shock and horror.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE:

(Trigger Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised.)

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals. A #Muslim man #MehndiHasan was stabbed by #Anuj and his cousin #Nitin tied him to a bike and dragged him around the village in #Barola Sec 49 area of #Noida, #UttarPradesh. Both of them dragged Mehndi Hasan and reached Barola police… pic.twitter.com/2DgNprLIfC — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 21, 2024

Accused brought victim to police station!

According to the police, the barbaric act of the man being dragged on the streets of Barola village, under Sector 49 police station limits, took place on Saturday evening.

A senior official said the victim was brought to the police station with grievous injuries by the two accused and later rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

“The victim, Mehndi Hassan, was brought to the police station in an injured condition around midnight by two young men. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment,” Additional DCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra told news agency PTI.

Old rivalry

Mishra said the accused are brothers and were involved in an old rivalry with the deceased victim.

“The duo who brought the injured man to the police station were identified as Anuj and Nitin. Anuj told police that Mehndi Hassan had stabbed his father in 2018 in an attempt to kill him. A case was also lodged in connection with it,” Mishra said.

Anuj further told the police that ever since that episode Hassan would taunt him and pass comments on him which often left him furious, the officer said.

“Frustrated with the situation, he attacked Hassan with a knife on Saturday with the help of his brother Nitin,” Mishra said, both the accused were immediately arrested by the police.

Arrested after police encounter

The accused duo was arrested but when they allegedly made an attempt to escape from police custody an encounter broke out in which both of them suffered gunshot injuries, he said.

Mishra said the accused took the police to the spot where they had hid the murder weapon. However, they attacked the cops and tried to flee, leading to an encounter in which both the brothers sustained bullet injuries.

“During the recovery of the weapon used in the crime, the accused took the police to a culvert in Barola around 5 am on Sunday. Anuj and Nitin attacked the police party accompanying them. In retaliation, the police team opened fire due to which both the accused suffered injuries,” Mishra said.

Both the accused were then taken to a hospital for treatment, he added.

Besides the murder case for killing Hassan, the accused have also been booked under the IPC section 307 (for attempted murder), and 224 (resistance to lawful apprehension), among others, in a separate FIR lodged after the encounter with the police, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

