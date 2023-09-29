Home

Uttar Pradesh

On Camera: Stones Pelted During Eid-E-Milad Procession In UP’s Kushinagar, 19 Held

A senior official said some miscreants hurled stones at houses in the Gola Bazaar area of Kushinagar during the Eid-e-Milad Un-Nabi procession leading to tensions in the town.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: Communal tensions gripped Kushinagar town of Uttar Pradesh after stones were hurled during a Muslim religious procession following clashes between two groups on Thursday. According to the police, as many as 19 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to reports, an argument erupted between two communities over some tiff between children in Gola Bazaar locality near Ram Janaki Math temple in Kasya police station area. The argument escalated as one group accused the other of throwing bricks and stones as well as brandishing weapons during the Milad procession leading to tensions in the town.

However, the local police quickly swung into action, reached the spot and immediately brought the situation under control and restored peace in the area.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms leading to tensions in the area.

“A clash broke out between two groups following an argument in the Gola Bazaar area of Kushinagar district. There was a fight between some rowdy elements present there,” SP Kushinagar, Dhawal Jaiswal told news agency ANI.

The officer added that police registered a case in this regard and the situation is peaceful in the area where the incident took place.

UP | A clash broke out between two groups following an argument in the Gola Bazaar area of Kushinagar district. There was a fight between some rowdy elements present there. Six people have been arrested in the incident. Case being registered. Situation peaceful in the area where… pic.twitter.com/0IE8rgBr7I — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2023

Police said many of those who participated in the procession fled the scene as cops arrived at the spot, adding that initially six people were arrested in connection with the incident. Later, the cops scanned footage from nearby CCTV cameras and arrested a total of 19 people in the case.

Police personnel have been deployed in strength in the area to prevent any communal flare-up and maintain peace.

Further investigation is underway, police said, adding that more arrests are expected.

