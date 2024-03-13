Home

Uttar Pradesh

On Camera: Transgender Forced To Lick Slippers, Tonsured In UP’s Ballia; 5 Booked

A transgender person was tonsured and forced to lick spit off a slipper by five accused from his community in a village of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

Image: Screengrab from video shared on X.

Uttar Pradesh News: In a disturbing incident, two transgender persons were tonsured and one of them forced to lick a chappal (slipper) after spitting on it in a village of Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. A purported video of the shameful incident went viral on social media platforms, prompting the police to take action and register an FIR against five accused belonging to the same community

In the viral clip, the victim– a transgender person, is seen sitting on the floor as the accused directs them to spit on a spit on a slipper and lick it. The victim can be heard begging for mercy while the accused forces him lick the spit off a slipper and films the act.

WATCH THE VIDEO: (Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals)

The viral video also showed tonsuring of the heads of two transgenders by the accused, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 10 when the victims were performing a dance in Bahorwa village of Ballia district. A transgender, identified as Puja, filed a complaint on behalf of the victims, alleging that on the said date, the accused persons forcibly took the victims– Naina and Payal, on a vehicle, a senior official said.

The accused then tonsured Naina and Payal and also forced one of them to lick the spit off a slipper, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohd Faheem Qureishi.

“A video went viral on social media on Wednesday in which a transgender is being made to lick a slipper by spitting on it. Along with this, hair tonsuring of two transgenders was also seen in the video,” the officer said.

Based on the complaint by filed by Puja, a resident of Bibipur village, an FIR has been registered against five transgenders at the Ubhaon police station, DSP Qureshi said on Wednesday, adding that preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was a fallout of a territorial dispute between the two groups of transgenders.

Two accused named in the FIR have been arrested while police have launched searches to nab the other three suspects who are at large, the officer said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

