On Camera: Aligarh Cop ‘Accidentally’ Shoots Woman In Head Inside Police Station

A 55-year-old woman was 'accidentally' shot in the head by a cop inside a police station in Aligarh. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Gif created from video shared on X.

Aligarh Viral Video: In a shocking incident, a police officer ‘accidentally’ shot a woman in the head while she waiting her turn for passport verification at a police station in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the incident took place at around 2:50 PM on Friday when the victim, Ishrat, was visiting the copshop in connection with her passport verification.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the station and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the woman, identified as Ishrat, is seen waiting for her turn at the police station for her passport verification when the accused officer, Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma, is handed a gun by another policeman.

SI Sharma cocks the handgun and seemingly proceeds to holster the weapon, however, he ‘accidentally’ pulls the trigger and the bullet hits the woman right in her head from point-blank range, instantly knocking her down to the floor.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

A relative of the victim speaks to media. Claims there was dispute over demand of money for passport verification. Police yet to clarify on allegations of the family. pic.twitter.com/ZekwF5HXfc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 8, 2023

The 55-year-old victim, who received a bullet injury in the back of her head, has been rushed to a hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

‘Shot on purpose’, family claims

Meanwhile, Ishrat’s family has alleged that the police officer shot her on purpose. They alleged that officer-in-charge of her passport verification demanded a bribe and kept harassing her for money leading to an argument following which he shot her in the head.

“Ishrat had visited the police station for passport inquiry. She was being constantly harassed over the phone to pay money in order for the verification to come through. I don’t know how much money they (cops) demanded. She had argument with the police and they shot her,” Zeeshan, a family member of the injured woman claimed.

The accused officer is “missing” since the incident took place, reports said.

Accused suspended, case registered

The family’s allegation have been refuted by the police but the erring officer has been suspended pending departmental inquiry. A senior official said that SI Manoj Sharma had no role in the victim’s passport verification.

“SI Sharma was incharge of Bhujpura police outpost while the victim hails from Turkmangate area of Aligarh city,” said Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, adding that Sharma was was not involved in her passport verification process.

The senior officer said that Sharma has been suspended for his “negligence” and criminal case registered against him.

“Due to negligence, Inspector Manoj Sharma has been suspended with immediate effect and a criminal case has been registered against him. The injured woman is being treated by the doctor’s team, the footage of the incident is being investigated by the field unit,” the SSP said, adding that several teams have been formed to nab the accused cop and strict action will be taken against him if found guilty.

“Further investigation is underway,” he added.

