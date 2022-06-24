Amethi: A on-duty driver of the Pratapgarh-Kanpur Intercity Express train died after suddenly falling ill while driving the train on Friday, said a railway official. The train driver, Harishchandra Sharma (46) of Parshurampur Chilbila was driving the train towards Kanpur when he suddenly developed a health problem near Kasimpur Halt, Gauriganj railway station superintendent Praveen Singh said.Also Read - Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein! How Indian Railways is Using Technology to Enhance Train Journey For You

The assistant pilot on board stopped the train and called an ambulance. Sharma was rushed to a nearby health centre, where the doctors declared him dead, Singh said. Also Read - Rajdhani Express on Track, But More Than 500 Trains Cancelled Today. Check Full List

The doctors suspect Sharma suffered a cardiac arrest, he said. The train departed from the location after the arrival of another loco pilot from Pratapgarh, Singh said. Fursatganj police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Sonkar said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Also Read - Trains Cancelled Due to Agnipath Protest? Here's A Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your Refund From IRCTC

(With PTI Inputs)