Kanpur: In an unfortunate incident at this time of oxygen crisis, one worker died, at least two others were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded during refilling at Panki Oxygen Plant earlier this morning. As per the latest updates, the police are present at the site of the incident located in Dada Nagar industrial area. This is a developing story. More details in the matter are awaited. Also Read - Fearing Covid-19 Lockdown, Migrant Workers in Kanpur Seen Walking Back Home As Public Transport Takes a Hit