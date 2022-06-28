Meerut: A woman died while seven others were seriously injured after a late-night cooking cylinder blast reduced two partially constructed houses to rubble at Lisari Gate in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Monday. Though there was no official confirmation about the number of people trapped under the debris, locals claimed at least 10 were still inside.Also Read - 14-Year-Old Teenager Mauled To Death By Tigress In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

According to official sources, earth-moving machines were pressed into service.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said on Tuesday morning, "Rescue operations are in full swing. We have pulled out eight people from the debris, of which one woman has died while the remaining have been rushed to hospital. We received the information of a cooking gas cylinder blast but after reaching here, locals gave us more information about the activities that were taking place. Our forensic team is also here. We are working out the case and will reveal all details later."

The District Magistrate also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

According to the eyewitnesses, they heard an ear-shattering sound, which was followed by the collapse of buildings.