Aligarh: At least one person was dies and four others were seriously injured after a three-storeyed building collapsed in UP's Aligarh area on Saturday. As pre the preliminary reports, the building was in poor condition and the situation was worse after heavy rains in the area last week.

Giving details, District Magistrate Indervir Singh told PTI that the rescue operations started immediately and the injured are being treated at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital and Malkhan Singh hospital.

Saying that the rescue operations were still underway, he said the building served as a godown for a factory and as the incident happened at night, only a few people were present in the building.

Locals said the building was in poor shape and last week’s rain and waterlogging made the situation worse.