Firozabad: At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured when a balcony collapsed during a wedding ritual in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, police said on Monday. The incident took place late Sunday night in Kutubpur village, they said. Also Read - Kalaburagi: Six Dead, One Injured After Crane Collapses at Under-construction Cement Factory

SP (City) M C Misra said, several people had gathered to witness a marriage ceremony when the balcony of the house belonging to Zakir Ali collapsed. Also Read - Delhi: One Dead After Roof of a Rented House Collapses in Dabri Extension

Badshah alias Arvind (35), who was standing under the balcony, died in the incident while 12 others were injured and are undergoing treatment, the SP said. Also Read - Greater Noida: Three-Storey Building Collapses; Three Occupants Rescued

The body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, the SP added.

(With PTI inputs)