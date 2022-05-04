New Delhi: Since the COVID-19 pandemic, online gaming has gained major popularity among teenagers and several cases of gaming addiction and children making online purchases without the knowledge of their parents have surfaced in the past year. One such case came to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad where a minor boy spent a whopping sum of Rs 2.76 lakh from his father’s debit card.Also Read - PUBG Addict Boy Dies by Suicide After Parents Refused to Gift Him Phone On His Birthday

As per the report, the boy swiped the money from his father’s debit card and invested the money in purchasing a virtual gun on battleground games. The child’s father has lodged a complaint about the cybercrime unit and an investigation in this regard is underway.

Speaking to Jagran, cyber cell in-charge Sumit Kumar said that the boy was addicted to the online game and two credit cards have been used to make the online purchase.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the boy used to play BGMI (Battleground Mobile India). He had received a message on Instagram wherein he was asked to spend Rs 799 to purchase a virtual gun to reach the next level. Police sources said that the minor used his father’s debit card UPI to buy arms and ammunition in the online game.

Earlier this month, a non-profit organisation urged the government to block the multiplayer online video game BGMI-PUBG, claiming that it is a new avatar of the banned Chinese gaming app PUBG and that it poses a grave threat to the security, sovereignty and integrity of India.

Reacting to the issue, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said the government should thoroughly investigate “the antecedents and China influence” of the BGMI-PUBG app and take “immediate action if found in violation”.

Urging the government to block BGMI-PUBG, the non-profit organisation, PRAHAR, wrote separate letters to Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, and said the Chinese multinational conglomerate Tencent Holdings Limited had launched PUBG in India which was one of the most downloaded games at the time of its ban in 2020.

“In less than a year, PUBG was re-introduced in India by a front company of Tencent – Krafton under the new name BGMI — a move that was clearly meant to circumvent the Indian policymakers,” it claimed.