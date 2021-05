Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has yet again received death threats on the WhatsApp number ‘112’ of the Uttar Pradesh Police, said reports. Received on April 29, the message by an unknown person reportedly stated that the UP CM has ‘only four days left’. Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed in Sushant Golf City police station and efforts are on to trace the number from which the message was received. Besides, a surveillance team has also been deployed and a team has been constituted by the UP police to arrest the sender. Also Read - '11 Suicide Bombers', CRPF Receives Mail Threatening to 'Kill' Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath

This is not the first time the UP CM has received death threats. Earlier last month, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had received an e-mail threatening to kill CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Last year in September, November, and December, calls were received threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath.

In 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had received an email, threatening to ‘kill’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi.