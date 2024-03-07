Home

Uttar Pradesh

Over 13,000 Illegal Madrasas Found Operating In Uttar Pradesh, SIT Recommends Closure: Report

Over 13,000 Illegal Madrasas Found Operating In Uttar Pradesh, SIT Recommends Closure: Report

he SIT further revealed that a majority of these madrasas are being located in seven districts bordering Nepal, including Maharajganj, Shravasti, and Bahraich.

The SIT report also stated that each border district houses more than 500 such madrasas, raising concerns over their proximity to the international border.

Lucknow: In a shocking surprise, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Yogi Adityanath Government on Thursday found around 13,000 unlawful madrasas operating in the state. After getting information, the SIT has submitted a comprehensive report to the state administration after scrutinizing the state’s illicit madrasas. Moreover, the SIT has recommended the closure of these Madrasas.

According to Zee News TV sources, these illicit madrasas that were identified are located along the Nepal border, with their construction being funded over the past two decades from contributions originating in Gulf countries.

Furthermore, the SIT’s report revealed shocking findings, including a majority of these madrasas being located in seven districts bordering Nepal, including Maharajganj, Shravasti, and Bahraich.

The SIT report also stated that each border district houses more than 500 such madrasas, raising concerns over their proximity to the international border.

The investigation team also found financial records from these madrasas, but most have failed to provide a clear account of their income and expenditure, fuelling suspicions of a clandestine conspiracy diverting funds for terrorism through the construction of these educational institutions.

Even as some of the madrasas claim to have been built with donations, they have been unable to disclose the names of contributors. The probe team, covering a total of 23,000 madrasas, has identified 5,000 with provisional recognition, and some have fallen short of meeting accreditation standards over the past 25 years.

The development after the SIT confirmed that approximately 80 madrasas in border regions received funding totaling around Rs 100 crores from foreign sources. After this news was reported, the state government had instructed the SIT to conduct a thorough and meticulous investigation into the operations of all madrasas in the state. The SIT was formed amidst growing concerns over the potential misuse of funds, raising questions about the authenticity of the sources supporting these religious institutions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.