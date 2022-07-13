Noida: The Noida Authority has decided to set up 142 cameras at 25 spots within a month following a state government order . The project aims to keep eyes on activities around ‘sensitive’ places such as temples, mosques, border areas, and entry and exit of busy markets. The control room for the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) will monitor the footage from the cameras.Also Read - 24 Children Taken ill After Eating Midday Meal in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

SP Singh, DGM, Noida traffic cell, told Times of India, "The project cost is nearly Rs 3.5 crore. The list of places has been provided to us by the district administration and the police department." Besides these surveillance cameras, the Noida Authority will install public address systems at the respective places. The high-resolution cameras will also help monitor traffic, among other activities.

"As far as the progress of the ITMS project is concerned, the authorities have installed 1,000 cameras meant for different functionalities at 76 places in the city. A trial run of the project is underway, and it is likely to be fully functional in a week," said Singh. "Data of challans of vehicles breaking traffic rules is being prepared and sent to the traffic police for further action," he added. Altogether 1,065 multi-dimensional cameras are to be installed at 84 intersections.

The project has already started making a difference on the roads as per the officials. The ITMS helped issue over 40,000 challans for traffic violations during the project trial period, from June 15 to July 1. The system automatically generates the challans based on the footage from cameras installed on crossings across the city, reported ToI.