Lucknow: Being harassed by senior officials, 16 government doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, just 40 km from capital Lucknow, who are in charge of rural hospitals in the district, have resigned from their posts on Wednesday evening. In their mass resignation letter, they have mentioned that they were being made the scapegoats for the rise in Covid infections in the district. These doctors were posted in primary and community health centres in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. These two places have rural hospitals that provide frontline healthcare to villages. Furthermore, they alleged that they were being subjected to punitive orders, indecent behaviour and non-cooperation by the senior officials in the administration.

As per media reports, the mass resignation of these doctors was submitted to Dr Ashutosh Kumar, the chief medical officer of Unnao.

In the resignation letter, the doctors claimed that despite working hard in the pandemic, punitive action and bad behavior is being meted out to doctors without any basis.

“The problem is that our teams are working round the clock, but it seems we are being marked out for ‘not working’. The DM, other officials, even the SDM and the tehsildar are all supervising us and holding review meetings. We have to prove that we have worked,” Dr Sharad Vaishya, one of the doctors who signed on the resignation letter, told India Today.

As per reports, these doctors have also submitted a memorandum to Deputy CMO Dr Tanmay. In this memorandum, they have mentioned that even though the doctors were discharging their responsibilities with full devotion during the Covid-19 pandemic, the administrative officials had adopted a dictatorial attitude and were issuing punitive orders. They have also alleged that the administrative officials were taking penal action against their colleagues without any explanation or discussion.