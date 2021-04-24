Ghaziabad: At a time when there is acute crisis of oxygen in many hospitals across Delhi-NCR, the Gurdwara Samiti in Indirapuram has started ‘Oxygen Langar’ – an initiative to provide oxygen cylinders to help COVID patients. Also Read - Amid Row Over Televised Appeal For Oxygen, Kejriwal Apologises After PM Modi Asks Him To Follow Protocol

Though this particular group isn’t providing cylinders for home, however, patients can come to the Indirapuram gurdwara and use them till their oxygen levels normalise. The group said it has helped 250 COVID-19 patients so far. Also Read - Oxygen Tanker Headed From Panipat to Sirsa Goes Missing, Police Files FIR

“Till now we’ve been able to save around 200 lives. We request the DM and VK Singh ji to provide us with 25 oxygen cyclinders for 12 hours which will to help us save 1000 lives,” Gurdwara manager told news agency ANI. Also Read - Delhi's Max Hospital Withdraws ‘No New Patient Admission’ Order After Receiving Oxygen Supply

#WATCH 'Oxygen Langar' at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Indirapuram, to help COVID19 patients#Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/L1yITzUchl — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

As per a report by PTI, family members of many COVID-19 patients queued up outside the gurdwara on Friday for the oxygen cylinders. The volunteers were seen fitting the oxygen apparatus in their vehicles.

Indirapuram Gurdwara Samiti president Gurpreet Singh ‘Rummy’ told news agency PTI that the group has managed to arrange 25 big cylinders but they aren’t enough when 500 COVID-19 patients are in dire need of oxygen.

A gurdwara in Ghaziabad has started 'Oxygen Langar' to help COVID patients Till now we've been able to save around 200 lives. We request the DM & VK Singh ji to provide us with 25 oxygen cyclinders for 12 hours which will to help us save 1000 lives," says Gurdwara manager pic.twitter.com/2iaV3Bt6fV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2021

He said the group doesn’t have enough empty cylinders to help those in need but will arrange more on Saturday. On the black marketing of oxygen cylinders, Rummy said, it is unfortunate that people are using a pandemic for minting money.

The samiti has publicised its phone numbers so that patients’ family members can take an appointment before coming to the gurdwara.