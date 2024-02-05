Home

Uttar Pradesh

Parents Of Newborns Can Now Quickly Collect Birth Certificates In Noida, Greater Noida | Check Details Here

The government health facilities including community health centre (CHC) Dadri, and CHC Bisrakh have started issuing birth certificates to families immediately after the delivery.

Noida: Here comes a piece of good news for the new parents Noida, Greater Noida and Gautam Budh Nagar as they now can collect birth certificates for their newborns immediately after delivery, thanks to a new initiative by the district administration. The birth certificates will be issued at government health facilities to streamline the process and make it more efficient for parents. This step has been taken as part of the government’s efforts to integrate digital technology into birth registration systems and make the process hassle-free for families.

The new parents must note that these new birth certificates are issued by the district health department at government health facilities. It should be noted that the process has already been started to ease the procedure that earlier required parents to first apply for it.

Chief medical officer (Gautam Budh Nagar), Dr Sunil Sharma said the the step to issue birth certificates on the spot is to make it a “hassle free experience” by making the process prompt.

He further added that the facility has to be commenced at all government healthcare facilities and hospitals. It has begun at the community health centre (CHC) at Bisrakh and Dadri.

“It will be rolled out at other government facilities as well, in order to ease the process,” Dr Sharma added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had last year integrated its MaNTrA (Maa Navjaat Tracking App) with the birth registration system using digital technology, to facilitate the generation of automatic birth registration certificates at government facilities, according to the information shared by health department officials.

Earlier, collecting a birth certificate involved contacting hospital authorities and the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), followed by subsequent visits, leading to time-consuming delays, officials noted.

