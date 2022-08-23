Aadhaar Update: The Centre has granted permission to the UP government’s proposal of releasing family IDs to its residents and application of Aadhaar authentication for their details through the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEIT). The new 12-digit card will help the state government keep a tap on the government scheme benefits received by a family. With this the UP govt’s plan to issue a family identity card (Parivar Kalyan Card) to map each family in the state is expected to launch its portal for application within the next two weeks.
The family ID plan was devised to pick out families as a unit for the purpose of implementing the government’s ‘one job per family’ proposal, among others. A pilot project was conducted in Prayagraj using the ration card data and the state government tried to map the beneficiaries within a family.
There are 15 crore Aadhaar-validated ration card holders in the state who can be immediately issued family ID cards, planning department secretary Alok Kumar told timesofindia.com while confirming the news. Nearly 60 per cent of the state is covered under ration cards.
What is Parivar Kalyan Card And How Will It Work
- According to the scheme, each family will be given an ID under this programme. However it is voluntary and only those seeking to avail of benefits under any government scheme will need to enrol for it.
- The Ministry had specified that no person will b denied any service or benifits on account of failure of Aadhaar-based authentication.
- Moreover, the planning department will first have to obtain the informed consent of residents before using Aadhaar data to seed information from other departments.
- The ministry further noted that Family ID, or e-KYC data, is utilised only for such purposes and schemes, which are in compliance with provisions of the Aadhaar Act and have been notified.
- The department will have to share with the residents the exact purpose for which their Aadhaar details are being sought. People will have to be told about how the details will be collected, stored and used.
- Aadhaar numbers will not be displayed anywhere in the system and only the last four digits may be displayed.
- Additionally, all details or eKYC information of the people shall not be displayed on the screen and only necessary demographic details must be displayed.
- For those who have a ration card, that will become their family ID. People not having a ration card will be able to apply for a family card on the portal.