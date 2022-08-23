Aadhaar Update: The Centre has granted permission to the UP government’s proposal of releasing family IDs to its residents and application of Aadhaar authentication for their details through the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEIT). The new 12-digit card will help the state government keep a tap on the government scheme benefits received by a family. With this the UP govt’s plan to issue a family identity card (Parivar Kalyan Card) to map each family in the state is expected to launch its portal for application within the next two weeks.

The family ID plan was devised to pick out families as a unit for the purpose of implementing the government’s ‘one job per family’ proposal, among others. A pilot project was conducted in Prayagraj using the ration card data and the state government tried to map the beneficiaries within a family.

There are 15 crore Aadhaar-validated ration card holders in the state who can be immediately issued family ID cards, planning department secretary Alok Kumar told timesofindia.com while confirming the news. Nearly 60 per cent of the state is covered under ration cards.

What is Parivar Kalyan Card And How Will It Work