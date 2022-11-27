Parking Will Be Free In These 58 Areas Of Noida From December 01. Check Deets Here

As many as 58 places in Noida will have free surface parking from December 1. These parking lots will remain free until the Noida Authority tenders the work of their operation to a new agency.

Noida: As many as 58 places in Noida will have free surface parking from December 1. These parking lots will remain free until the Noida Authority tenders the work of their operation to a new agency. The tender process and selection of a new agency is expected to take 18-22 days. Noida Authority’s surface parking facilities are divided into 5 clusters. For at least three weeks, citizens can enjoy free surface parking in Cluster 1, 3 and 5 areas.

WHY NEW CONTRACTORS?

The present situation has arisen due to conflict between Noida Authority and the contractors who have been handling operations in these three clusters. As per Authority’s traffic cell, the contractors did not pay their dues on time, whereas the contractors claim that they have well paid their dues but the authority’s demand is to pay the money for covid period as well, when there was a night curfew in these areas. Now the matter is in the court and the contractors in these three clusters have contracts for parking operations till November 30 only.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER NOVEMBER 30

Now after November 30, the authority will issue a new tender for these 58 surface parking lots, following which, new agencies will be selected to handle operations in these clusters. In order to inform the citizens, the authority will install boards and posters mentioning ‘Free Parking’ in these areas. The operations will continue as before once new agencies are selected for these clusters.

SURFACE PARKING WILL BE FREE IN THESE AREAS OF NOIDA:

Some of the areas where parking fee will not be taken from December 01 include:

Sector-25 Spice Mall,

Sector-29 Ganga Shopping Complex,

Brahmaputra Market,

Shoprix Mall Sector-61,

Sector-32 (At the plot in front of and adjacent to Logix Mall),

Sector-33 ARTO office plot area and the rear side,

Sector- 54 (Opposite HCL),

Sector-142 (Opposite Advent Building),

Between Sector-124 and 125,

Sector-63 (Opposite Haldiram and Mahindra Showroom),

Sector-104 (Opposite Hajipur Village),

Sector-41 (Near Petrol Pump)

Parking of contractors will end on November 30

AS Sharma, Senior Manager of Noida Traffic Cell said that the parking operation period of the contractors of all the three clusters will end on 30th of November. After this the new agency will be selected. This tender is to be done from DGM level. Till the new agencies are selected, the surface parking of these three clusters will remain free. Its boards and posters will also be installed.