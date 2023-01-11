Home

‘Patni Naraaj Hai’: Newly Married UP Constable’s Honest Leave Application Goes Viral

Noida: An emotional leave application written by a constable from Uttar Pradesh is making rounds of the internet for some honest reasons. The constable who has been on duty at Nautanwa police station in UP’s Maharajganj district ever since he got married last month submitted the application to Maharajganj Assistant superintendent (ASP).

In his leave application that is going viral now, the constable Gaurav Chaudhary has written that his newly-wed wife is angry with him and not even speaking to him over call as he is not able to get leaves approved. In his emotional appeal to his senior, the constable said that whenever he called her, she always handed the phone to his mother, no matter how many times he called.

He wrote, “Nivedan hai ki prarthi ka pichle mahine gauna hua hai. Samay se chutti nahi milne ke karan prarthi ki patni naraz ho jaa rahi hai aur phone karne par phone turant bina baat kiye mata ji ko de de rahi hai.”

The police constable mentioned in his leave letter that he had promised his wife that he would come home for his nephew’s birthday. But without any leaves, he can’t go home. Hence, he has requested for seven days of casual leaves for his nephew’s birthday and to spend time at home. He is a resident of Mau district and is posted in the PRB of the Indo-Nepal border.

“Prarthi ko apne bhatije ke janmdin dinank 10/01/2023 ko avkash lene ka vada kiya hai. Atah Shriman ji se vinamra nivedan hai ki dinank 10/01/2023 se 7 din CL avkash praddan karne ki kripa kare prarthi aapka aabhaari rahega,” he added.

Upon receiving the leave application, the ASP had approved five days of leave for the constable from January 10. Meanwhile, a photo of his emotional leave application has gone viral over social media platforms.