New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a rickshaw puller was served a notice by the Income Tax (IT) department, asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore. After receiving the notice, the rickshaw puller Pratap Singh, a resident of Amar Colony in the Bakalpur area in Mathura, submitted a complaint at the Highway police station, claiming fraud. He also took to social media and shared a video narrating his ordeal.

In the video, he said on March 15, he applied for a PAN card at the Jan Suvidha Kendra in Bakalpur, owned by Tej Prakash Upadhyay, as his bank had asked him to submit it. Subsequently, he got a coloured photocopy of the PAN card from one Sanjai Singh (mobile no. 9897762706) of Bakalpur.

"Since I am illiterate, I could not differentiate between an original PAN card and a coloured photocopy of the same", Singh can be heard saying in the clip. Furthermore, he said that he had to run from pillar to post for about three months to get his PAN card.

On October 19, he got a call from IT officials and was served a notice, asking him to pay ₹ 3,47,54,896. Singh added that officials told him that someone had impersonated him and obtained a GST number on his name for running a business and the turnover of the trader for 2018-19 was ₹ 43,44,36,201.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Kumar said that no case was registered on the basis of Singh’s complaint but the police will initiate an investigation into the matter.