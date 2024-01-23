Home

Uttar Pradesh

‘People Want Freedom From BJP’, Says Akhilesh Yadav While Batting For PDA, INDIA Bloc

‘People Want Freedom From BJP’, Says Akhilesh Yadav While Batting For PDA, INDIA Bloc

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was addressing a meeting of Samajwadi Party workers in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, in Lucknow. (ANI Photo)

Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP: Launching an all-out attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the people who voted for the BJP in the last elections are upset because of “its failure to fulfill the promises and its deception”.

Trending Now

The Azamgarh MP said that the focus of the public is now on the PDA (Pichada, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) and INDIA bloc.

You may like to read

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, while addressing a meeting of the leaders, workers, and officials of Lucknow district at the Samajwadi Party state headquarters in Lucknow, said, “Development is blocked because of the BJP. Democracy is being played with and the Constitution is in danger. The people are suffering from inflation, unemployment, and corruption.”

“Crimes are increasing, the people are feeling unsafe. The women are being insulted every day. Every section of the public is troubled and now wants freedom from the BJP,” he added.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP leadership did not fulfill even a single promise it had made. He said that even those who voted for the BJP are now upset with the party.

“The farmers, youth, teachers, businessmen, lawyers, all sections are sad. The activities of hatred and division of the society are going on in the country and state,” said the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly as he mounted his attack saying that the BJP has always ignored the PDA and is “also conspiring to end reservation”.

“The victims, Dalits, forward, backward, women, and minorities all are included in PDA. The BJP is limited to some sections only. INDIA-PDA is committed to development and democracy, socialism. PDA is in favour of social justice and caste census,” he said adding that the people will create a new history by making the Samajwadi Party victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.