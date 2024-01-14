Home

‘Perhaps Lord Ram May Prefer…’: Ballia’s Ram Mandir To Be Consecrated On Same Day As Ayodhya ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Muslim artisans from Makrana in Rajasthan are giving the finishing touches to a Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia which will hold its own 'Pran Pratishtha' on the same day as the grand event in Ayodhya.

The idols of Lord Ram, Laxman and Goddess Sita being installed in the Ballia Ram temple are said to be around 300 years old.

Ram Mandir Consecration: As Ayodhya prepares to host the Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla’ in temple town Ayodhya, Muslim artisans are busy giving final touches to another Ram Mandir in a different part of the state which will also a consecration ceremony on January 22.

Being built near the famous Bhrigu temple in Ballia city, three Muslim artisans from Makrana in Rajasthan Sajid, Sadat and Samir, are giving the finishing touches to a Ram Temple which will hold its own ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on the same day as the grand event in Ayodhya.

‘Perhaps Lord Ram intends…’

The temple’s construction is being supervised by social worker Rajnikant Singh who is also handling public donations for it.

“Perhaps Lord Ram’s intention was that on January 22 he should be seated in his new temple in Ballia, which is why the temple is being built here,” Singh told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Talking about the construction of the temple, Singh said the shrine’s sanctum sanctorum is wholly built from white stone which was brought in from Rajasthan’s Makrana.

“White stone came here from Makrana in Rajasthan. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is being decorated with white stone only,” he said, adding that the temple’s ‘shikhar’ is 21-feet-high and a 6-feet-high main ‘kalash’ is also being installed over it.

Besides the consecration on January 22, panchang puja’ will be held on January 17 and vedi (altar) puja’ on January 18, Singh said.

The idol will be bathed in water brought from pilgrimage sites on January 20, followed by vaastu puja’ on January 21, he said.

It is said that the idols of Lord Ram, Laxman and Goddess Sita being installed in the temple are about 300 years old. The idols are previously said to have been part of the temple inside Bhrigu Ashram, which was destroyed by floods in 1894 and 1905.

Ram Mandir consecration

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

