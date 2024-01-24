Home

Phones, Cash Stolen From Devotees in Ayodhya: Massive Police Personnel Deployed Amid Reports of Pickpocketing

On the third day of the Pran Pratistha, with a footfall of over 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh devotees, incidents of pickpockets were reported in the temple city.

Ayodhya: Devotees wait to enter the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The doors of the Ram temple opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI01_23_2024_000401B)

Ayodhya: Massive police personnel were deployed in Ayodhya amid reports of pickpocketing as huge number of devotees gathered to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir. On the third day of the Pran Pratistha, with a footfall of over 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh devotees, incidents of pickpockets were reported in the temple city.

Massive Reports of Pickpocketing in Ayodhya

As per an NDTV report, the pickpockets have been targeting handbags and pockets, and making away with cash and other valuables frok the devotees. Because of the influx of a large number of devotees for ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla, UP Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad and Special DG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar are present inside the ‘Garbha Griha’ of the temple, to monitor the movement of devotees in the temple premises.

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Special ADGLO Prashant Kumar says, "People have gathered here in huge numbers. Principal Home Secretary and I have been sent here… We have improved the queue system for crowd management. We have made channels for the people…" pic.twitter.com/9b5BC05DU5 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

One devotee named Purnima who had come all the way from Canada to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s ‘darshan’ and waited for hours before getting a chance to offer prayers before the deity realised moments that money and other items were missing from her handbag, NDTV reported.

Devotees Narrate Incident

After checking the bag, she found multiple fine cuts on them, made presumably with a blade. Purnima’s other friend Prapti, who was with her on the Ayodhya trip also met the same fate as her sling bag’s zip was opened, and her Aadhaar card, ATM card, driver’s licence and other documents were stolen.

In the wake of these developments, UP Police said a sufficient number of security personnel have been deployed in and around the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya.

Heavy Security Deployed in Ayodhya

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held yesterday (on Monday). The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

“A sufficient force has been deployed inside, especially at the main points where devotees go for darshan, to ensure there is no excessive pressure. Traffic police, PCR, and water police have been deployed in full strength to ensure that incoming devotees face no inconvenience,” Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kumar, said.

Further, the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, informed that all arrangements are being made so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience and added that all necessary facilities will be in place for the devotees.

“All arrangements are being made so that if a large number of devotees come together, they won’t face any inconvenience. Whether 50 thousand devotees come together or any other number, they won’t have to wait, and all necessary facilities will be in place,” the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, added.

As per Uttar Pradesh’s government officials, around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh devotees have so far offered prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on Tuesday and a similar number of devotees are awaiting the darshan.

The Ram Temple was thrown open to the general public on Tuesday after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed on January 22.

