Pilibhit Election Result 2022: Pilibhit is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, that is set to go to the polls in the fourth phase of UP Assembly Election 2022 on Wednesday, February 23. It is a General category assembly seat, situated in Pilibhit district, and is one of the five assembly segments of the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Sanjay Singh Gangwar of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Riaz Ahmad from Samajwadi Party (SP) with a margin of 43,356 votes. However, prior to that, Samajwadi Party held the seat for 15 consecutive years. Who will win it today? Let’s find out here.Also Read - Zahoorabad Election Result LIVE: SBSP's OP Rajbhar Takes Lead, BJP's Kalicharan Trails

Here are the LIVE Updates for Pilibhit Results 2022: Also Read - Mainpuri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Jayveer Singh Takes Lead