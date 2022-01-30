Pilibhit Election 2022: Pilibhit is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, that is set to go to the polls in the fourth phase of UP Assembly Election 2022 on Wednesday, February 23. It is a General category assembly seat, situated in Pilibhit district, and is one of the five assembly segments of the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.Also Read - Fatehpur Sikri: BJP to Make a Clean Sweep or Face a Tough Fight From SP, BSP?

In 2017, Sanjay Singh Gangwar of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Riaz Ahmad from Samajwadi Party (SP) with a margin of 43,356 votes. However, prior to that, Samajwadi Party held the seat for 15 consecutive years.

SP's Riaz Ahmad had been the long-standing (sitting) MLA of Pilibhit from 2002-2017 after winning three terms of assembly elections in a row. So this year it will be quite interesting to watch if BJP's sitting MLA maintains incumbency or SP makes a comeback after just five years.

Pilibhit Election 2022: Key Candidates

Sanjay Singh Gangwar – BJP

Dr Shailendra Gangwar – SP

Pilibhit Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Important updates for UP Elections 2022

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh from 10 February to 7 March 2022 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.

Pilibhit will go to the polls in the fourth phase of UP Elections with some other major constituencies like Lakhimpur Khiri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Raibareli, Fatehpur, and Banda, on Wednesday, February 23.