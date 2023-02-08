Home

Piped Natural Gas Supply Disrupted Across Societies in Noida Extension, IGL Issues Helpline Numbers

Residents claimed that there was no prior notice about the outage. "Due to some technical issues, gas supply at some residential societies in Gaur City 1 & 2 is affected.

Noida/UP: Greater Noida residents had to face a harrowing time on Wednesday as gas supply at some residential societies in Gaur City 1 and 2 was disrupted due to some technical issue. Residents claimed that there was no prior notice about the outage.”Due to some technical issues, gas supply at some residential societies in Gaur City 1 & 2 is affected. Our team is working at the site for the resumption of gas supply at the earliest. We regret the inconveniences caused due to this”, tweeted Indraprastha Gas Limited.

The gas supply was affected in Gaur City 11th Avenue, Ashoka Greens, AIG Royale, Cherry County,Eros Sampoornam,SKA Green Mansion, Victory One, Amatra Homes, Raksha Adela, VVIP Homes GC 3K GH3, French Appt, Flora Height, Mahagun Mywood, Exotica Dreamville & Avenue GC4.

Later, IGL issued helpline numbers for consumers and claimed that supply has already been restored at several societies around Gaur City 1 & 2. “Dear Customers, gas supply has already been restored at several societies around Gaur City 1 & 2. However, if the gas supply is still affected at your respective homes, kindly contact our control room numbers (KP5 – 8448588560 & Kasna – 8448588559 & 8448588558)”, IGL said in a tweet.

This is not the first time IGL supply has been disrupted in Greater Noida socities. Earlier last year, PNG supply to several gated societies in the Noida extension was affected for more than 2 hours without any prior notice.

