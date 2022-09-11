Lucknow: In yet another incident of being mauled by a pet dog, a youth taking a walk in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area was attacked by a pitbull and received serious injuries. The pet dog attacked the youth and retreated only when passers-by came to the youth’s rescue and used sticks to shoo it away.

In the ensuing melee, the dog owner fled the scene along with the dog while the youth was taken to the Civil hospital for treatment. The youth was later discharged after being given first aid.

The Lucknow Police have scanned CCTV footage of the area and arrested the dog owner on the complaint of the injured person who was mauled by the dog. The action comes almost a week after the incident took place in the Krishna Nagar area.

Earlier, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation team reached the owner’s house on Saturday and took away the dog as the owner had violated norms of registration.

The victim said the dog had bitten his private parts following which his bladder tube was damaged and the doctors of King George Medical University (KGMU) had told him that treatment would take a long time.

Inspector in-charge of Krishna Nagar police station, Alok Kumar Rao said the pet owner Shiv Shankar Pandey, resident of Prem Nagar, had been arrested after registering an FIR.

He said the incident took place outside the house of the accused in Prem Nagar when the victim, Sankalp Nigam, was returning home from a Jagran at around 10.30 p.m. on September 3.

He said the FIR was lodged on September 8 under Indian Penal Code section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and investigations were underway.

The complainant told the police that the dog had badly bitten him and its owner kept watching instead of rescuing him. He said the dog attacked his private parts and he saved himself by running away from there.

“I started bleeding profusely and rushed to the nearby Lok Bandhu hospital to get first aid. I was later shifted to the KGMU for further treatment. The doctors there told me that my bladder tube had been damaged due to deep dog bite and would take a long time to heal. I was admitted to the hospital for around four days and lodged the FIR after returning from there,” he said.

Earlier on July 14, an 82-year-old woman Sushila Tripathi was mauled to death by her pet dog in Lucknow’s Wazirganj area. The dog, a pitbull, kept attacking the retired teacher for over an hour before she could be taken to hospital, where she died of the injuries.