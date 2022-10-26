New Delhi: The Indian Railways has increased the fare of platform tickets from Rs 30 to Rs 50 at select railways stations in Uttar Pradesh. This has been done to avoid over-crowding at railway stations in the view of upcoming Chhath Puja. The new rates will be applicable till November 6. After this, platform tickets will be available at the railway stations at the old rate.Also Read - IRCTC Cancelled Trains List: Indian Railways Cancels 123 Trains Today. Full List

List of Stations Where Platform Ticket Price Raised to Rs 50

Lucknow Varanasi Barabanki Ayodhya Cantt Ayodhya Akbarpur Jaunpur Sultanpur Raebareli Bhadohi Pratapgarh Unnao

24 Trains To Run For Bihar From Several Cities For Chhath Puja

Meanwhile, Indian Railways will run 124 Puja special trains for those going to Bihar on the occasion of Chhath Puja. To and from Bihar journeys would be made more convenient and easier from many cities including Delhi, Amritsar, Ferozepur Cantt, Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal), Jabalpur, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Nanded, and Indore.