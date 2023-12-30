Home

‘Karbaddh Prarthana Hai’: PM Modi Urges Devotees To Celebrate Ram Mandir Consecration At Home

PM Modi said the devotees of Lord Ram have waited for his arrival in Ayodhya for 550 years and urged them to wait a few more days as it was not possible for all to reach the city on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the foundation stone laying of multiple development projects in the state during a public programme in Ayodhya on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged devotees not to throng Ayodhya on on January 22 for the Ram temple consecration ceremony as it was not possible for for everyone to reach the holy city on the day for various reasons, including but not limited to security arrangements on the occasion.

Addressing a public rally in the temple town after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore, Modi said only those who have been invited should come for the event on the day.

“It is my ‘karbaddh prarthana’ (prayer with folded hands) because everyone wishes that they (people) themselves come to Ayodhya to witness the event on January 22. But you also know that it is not possible for everyone to come,” he said.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi says, "I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on 22 January. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal… pic.twitter.com/pbL81WrsbZ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

The Prime Minister said that while people are eager to come to Ayodhya to witness the grand event live, it is not possible for everyone to reach the holy city on the day and they should visit later on according to their convenience.

“It is very difficult for everyone to reach Ayodhya (on that day). Therefore, it is requested with folded hands to the devotees of (Lord) Ram across the country, and especially the devotees of (Lord) Ram from Uttar Pradesh, that after the programme is over with full rituals on January 22, they can come to Ayodhya after January 23 as per their convenience. Do not make up your mind to come to Ayodhya on January 22,” Modi said.

‘You’ve waited 550 years for Lord Ram, wait a few more days’

PM Modi said the devotees of Lord Ram have waited for his arrival in Ayodhya for 550 years and urged them to wait a few more days as it was not possible for all to reach the city due to security reasons.

“We devotees cannot do anything to cause trouble to Prabhu Ram Ji. Prabhu Shri Ram ji is coming, so let us also wait for a few days. If you have waited for 550 years, then wait for a few more days. Therefore, from the point of view of security and arrangement, it is my repeated request to you all.”

Visit Lord Ram at your convenience

Modi said once the temple is open, people can have the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram as per their time and convenience.

“You can have the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram for centuries in Ayodhya’s ‘navya’ (new), ‘bhavya’ (grand) and ‘divya’ (divine) temple,” he said.

“I am praying to the 140 crore countrymen from this sacred land of Ayodhya, I am praying from the city of Lord Ram that on January 22, when Lord Ram is seated in Ayodhya, you should also pray in your homes. Light Shri Ram Jyoti and celebrate Deepawali. That evening should be celebrated all over India.”

(With PTI inputs)

