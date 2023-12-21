Home

Ayodhya Gears Up For PM Modi’s Visit Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration, Yogi Reviews Preparations

PM Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport and the Ayodhya railway station and hold a public meeting after the inauguration.

(R) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the Ayodhya International Airport in Ayodhya on Thursday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport and the Ayodhya railway station and later hold a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s temple city on December 30 ahead of Ram Temple inauguration in January next year.

According to officials, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport and the Ayodhya railway station and after the inauguration, hold a public meeting at a ground next to the airport.

PM Modi will also flag off two trains from the Ayodhya railway station, including a Vande Bharat.

Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said Prime Minister Modi will be reaching Ayodhya on December 30 and will address the public meeting. He will also inaugurate the airport and the railway station, he said.

CM Yogi review development works ahead of PM’s visit

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the preparations and progress of development works in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Adityanath said the prime minister is scheduled to arrive here on December 30 before the much-awaited consecration ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22 and launch a slew of projects worth thousands of crores.

Ayodhya gears up for Modi visit

On his arrival here, the prime minister should be greeted by showering of flowers and recital of mantras, he told officers, adding that all the routes that would be covered by Modi and his convoy should be decorated with flowers.

In view of the expected gathering of 1.5 to 2 lakh people from nearby districts in the prime minister’s public meeting, adequate parking arrangements and arrangements of basic facilities should be made on the major roads connecting Ayodhya for the people coming to the public meeting, he said.

For the upcoming consecration ceremony, Adityanath directed hotels to cancel all advance bookings so that the administration does not face problem in accommodating the special invitees who would arrive here for the consecration ceremony.

He directed the officials to ensure that Ayodhya be decorated with the splendour of the ‘Treta Yug’. He asked them to decorate local monasteries and temples and get a grand archway prepared.

Expedite work, directs Yogi

The chief minister also asked them to expedite the ongoing work on Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Dharma Path and the road connecting Ayodhya Airport bypass to Nayaghat.

It should be ensured that footpaths are used by devotees and vehicles should move on the main carriageway. Wherever there is sufficient width, seating arrangements and other public facilities should be developed, he directed officials.

He said under the guidance of the prime minister, projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore are underway in Ayodhya and the quality of these construction projects should also be checked regularly.

The chief minister also asked officials to pay special focus on cleanliness on the occasion of Modi’s visit and deploy additional manpower if required.

(With PTI inputs)

