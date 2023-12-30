Home

PM Modi In Ayodhya: Traffic To Be Affected, Advisory Issued; Avoid THESE Routes Today

Ayodhya: Temple town Ayodhya is under a tight security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate various projects worth Rs. 15,000 crore today. He will formally inaugurate the newly built airport and railway station during his visit. In addition to these ceremonies, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to participate in a public meeting and lead a roadshow. In anticipation of this significant visit, Traffic regulations have been enforced owing to the event, permitting vehicular movement only along particular routes. The heightened security protocol will be operative from 8:00 p.m. on December 29 to December 30.

Ayodhya PM Modi Visit: Traffic Advisory

Vehicles originating from the Haidergarh intersection will be barred from proceeding towards Ansandra and Bhitriya. Vehicles accessing Kisan Path will be prohibited from entering Ayodhya Road. Instead, these vehicles will be directed to proceed on Kisan Path and subsequently onto the Purvanchal Expressway. Vehicles from Chauphula on the Lucknow side will be rerouted towards Masoli and Ramnagar via Ramnagar Tiraha police station. Vehicles from Safdarganj intersection on the Lucknow side will be diverted towards Chaukaghat via Badausarai intersection and Markammau. Vehicles originating from Narayan Dhaba on the Lucknow side will be directed towards Haidergarh via Bhitriya. Emergency vehicles, however, will retain unrestricted access to all routes during the specified period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed by various groups of artistes from across the country as he arrives here to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new airport before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22. In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office said more than 1,400 performers will present folk art and cultural programmes in a total of 40 stages set up along the route from the airport to the railway station, Ram Path.

At around 11:15 am, the prime minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation. At around 12:15 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport, the PMO said.

The prime minister will later participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 15,700 crore in the state, a PMO statement said.

