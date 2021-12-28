Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the completed section of Kanpur metro rail and took a ride on it along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi also inspected the Metro Rail Project and took a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. Earlier the prime minister’s office said, “Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of PM Modi. The completed 9 km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Left Gobsmacked as Anupama Finally Confesses Her Feelings to Him, Fans Demand Maha-Episode For #MaAn

Also Read - Centurion Weather Updates, South Africa vs India, 1st Test, Day 3: No Rain; Play Likely to Start on Time

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country. CM Yogi Adityanath started the construction work of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.