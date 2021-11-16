Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341-kilometre long Purvanchal Expressway and termed it as the ‘pathway to development of new UP’. He also witnessed a grand airshow performed by the Indian Air Force.Also Read - Opt For Public Transport, Stop Stubble Burning And More: Yogi Govt’s Plan to Curb Air Pollution | Details Here

The 45-minute airshow included multiple landings and takeoffs from the airstrip fighter jets in front of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Under the ‘touch and go’ operation, the fighter plane touched the expressway and then took off. Planes like Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale, AN 32 performed in the airshow. Also Read - C-130J Super Hercules: Why PM Modi's Aircraft Landing In UP For Purvanchal Expressway Launch is Special?

#WATCH | Jaguar aircraft carries out a touch and go landing at the 3.2-km long emergency landing field on Purvanchal Expressway in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur today (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/hvY075RrJK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2021

Also Read - Purvanchal Expressway Begins Ops Today. 10 Highlights of Pragati Ka Highway

It must be noted that the 340 km-long Purvanchal Expressway will reduce the travel time between Lucknow to Ghazipur by 3.5 hours from 6 hours.

During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi slammed the previous governments for lack of development and lauded the development push given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Soon after the Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated, the Indian Air Force fighter jets performed the ‘touch and go’ operation, under which the fighter planes touched the expressway and then took off.

PM Modi further said that anyone who has doubts about the capabilities of Uttar Pradesh and its people should come to Sultanpur today to witness their capability. “Three years ago, when I laid the foundation stone of this expressway, there was just plain land here and today, we have this modern expressway where I have landed in an aircraft,” he said

He also added that the expressway, besides adding a new chapter to connectivity, would give an impetus to industrial development and strengthen the economic backbone of the state. “The Purvanchal Expressway has now become one more power for the Indian Air Force in cases of emergency. Our fighter planes can land on the expressway,” he said.

PM Modi further added that for years, the partnership of dynastic families crushed Uttar Pradesh’s aspirations and did not develop defence infrastructure. “The upcoming defence corridor is now a major step in this direction,” he said.