PM Modi Inspects Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg in Varanasi- Check Visuals

Built for Rs 360 crore, the new road project in Varanasi will reduce traffic congestion and will also reduce the travel time from BHU to airport from 75 minutes to 45 minutes.

Varanasi: Soon after his arrival from Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi inspected the Shivpur- Phulwaria- Lahartara marg at around 11 PM on Thursday in Varanasi. The project was inaugurated recently. It will be of great help to around 5 lakh people living around southern part of the state who want to go towards airport, Lucknow, Azamgarh and Ghazipur.

Built for Rs 360 crore, the road project will reduce traffic congestion and will also reduce the travel time from BHU to airport from 75 minutes to 45 minutes. Similarly, it will also reduce the travel time from Lahartara to Kachahri from 30 mins to 15 mins.

This project saw inter-ministerial coordination, including from Railways and Defense, to enhance the ease of living for citizens of Varanasi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived at Varanasi airport and was received by CM Yogi Adityanath. The Prime Minister also held a roadshow in Varanasi. He will be on a two-day visit starting on February 23.

He will also be inaugurating developmental projects worth Rs 13167.07 crore in Purvanchal during his visit.

The Prime Minister will first participate in the program at Swatantra Bhawan of BHU in the morning. After that, he will visit the birthplace of Saint Shiromani Ravidas, pay obeisance, and address the devotees. After this, the PM will visit Banas Kashi Sankul (Amul Dairy) in Karkhianv Agro Park, inaugurate 23 projects worth Rs 10972.00 crore and lay the foundation stone for 12 projects worth Rs 2195.07 crore on the park premises.

The PM will also address a big public meeting from here, in which a large number of farmers will be present.

He will also visit the Kashi Sansad Photography Competition Gallery and interact with the participants regarding their photograph entries on the theme “Samvarti Kashi”. The PM will reach Sirgovardhan by road at around 11:45 am after the program of about an hour.

To give a boost to Varanasi’s famous textile sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. This new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure in the textile sector.

Expanding the health infrastructure, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Varanasi. He will also lay the foundation stone for the National Center on Aging in BHU. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase 1 and District Rifle Shooting Range, a step towards strengthening the sports infrastructure in the city.

PM Modi will inaugurate several urban development projects in Varanasi, including an urban waste-to-charcoal plant by NTPC in Ramna, an upgrade of the water supply network in the Sis-Varuna area and online effluent monitoring and SCADA automation of STP-sewerage pumping stations.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for several projects for the beautification of Varanasi, including rejuvenation projects of ponds and redevelopment of parks and a project for the design and development of a 3-D urban digital map and database.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi. These projects include ten spiritual journeys along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and the redevelopment of public facilities at five stops on the Pavan Path.

