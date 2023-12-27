Home

PM Modi To Inaugurate Ayodhya Airport, ‘Ayodhya Dham Junction’ On December 30, Details Inside

After the inauguration of the station and airport, PM Modi will hold a roadshow and address a public gathering.

PM Moldi (L), (R) Ayodhya, Dec 25 (ANI): A view of the newly redeveloped Ayodhya railway station ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple to be held on January 22, 2024. (ANI Photo)

Ayodhya Airport And Railway Station: Ram Temple Consecration (Prana Pratishtha) in Ayodhya, the mega event more than a billion enthusiastic devotees around the world have been waiting for, will be held in Ayodhya on 30 December, barely 72 hours from now. Preparations for the same have been going on in full swing and every minute detail is being taken care of under the watchful eyes of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the team.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand railway station and airport being built in Ayodhya on the same day and will also oversee the preparations done in Ayodhya for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.

According to a post on X by BJP Ayodhya Member of Parliament Lallu Singh, the name of Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to “Ayodhya Dham” Junction. He posted: “The name of Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to “Ayodhya Dham” Junction”.

“The name of Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to “Ayodhya Dham” Junction,” tweets Lallu Singh Ayodhya Member of Parliament pic.twitter.com/eyWy2s2uzc — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

After the inauguration of the station and airport, PM Modi will hold a roadshow and address a public gathering. This information was shared by Commissioner of Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal.

“The PM will show a green flag to the rails. After that, PM Modi will address the public meeting on the ground next to the airport. He will travel from the airport to the railway station so it will be in the form of a roadshow. Arrangements are being made to welcome him,” said Dayal.

Indian Railways has announced to run more than 1000 trains from different parts of the country to facilitate commuting for those visiting Ayodhya during the first 100 days of the Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha.

The railway station has been designed in the shape of a temple of Prabhu Shri Ram of Ayodhya. It will comprise lifts, a tourist information centre, medical facilities, refurbished platforms, new signboards, escalators, and murals of Lord Ram painted on walls.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is reviewing the preparations being done for the inaugural ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

“The airport and the railway station which have been prepared in the first phase are going to be inaugurated on 30th December. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same,” Gaurav Dayal said.

Children dressed as characters from the Ramayana went door-to-door in Ayodhya to invite people to the consecration ceremony.

Meanwhile, BJP has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1, in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lightning programs for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

(With ANI inputs)

