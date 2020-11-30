Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi on Monday, where he will inaugurate the six-lane Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway. The 73-kilometre stretch of the newly widened National Highway-19, which cost a total of ₹2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between the pilgrimage cities on the banks of river Ganga, Prayagraj and Varanasi, by one hour. Also Read - India To Host SCO Heads of Government Summit Today; PM Modi, Imran Khan To Skip

A Prime Minister Office (PMO) statement on Sunday said that PM Modi will also attend the Dev Deepawali in Varanasi. Dev Deepawali has become a world famous festival of light and fervour in Varanasi and is celebrated on every 'poornima' of the Hindu month of 'Kartik'.

The prime minister will start the festivities by lighting an earthen lamp on the Raj Ghat of Varanasi, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of the holy river Ganga, it said. He will also see the light and sound show at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which had been inaugurated by him earlier this month.

Preparations are underway at Rajghat in Varanasi. Security personnel, along with the dog squad, were seen checking boats at the ghat. They were thoroughly checking other locations near Rajghat as well.