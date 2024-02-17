Home

PM Modi To Visit Uttar Pradesh On 19 February, Launch 14000 Projects Worth Rs 10 Lakh Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects, in Rewari district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on 19 February 2024 where he will lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district. The Prime Minister will also unveil the model of Shri Kalki Dham Temple and address the gathering on this occasion. Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The programme will be attended by many saints, religious leaders, and other dignitaries.

After that, the Prime Minister will launch 14000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 Lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023. The projects relate to sectors like Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT & ITeS, Food Processing, Housing & Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Education, among others.

The programme will be attended by about 5000 participants, including notable industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, ambassadors and high commissioners, and other distinguished guests.

