Cricket Lovers Rejoice! PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the cricket stadium in Ganjari. He will then address a rally of over 5,000 women at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023

A future view of Varanasi International Cricket Stadium (Image: Twitter/ DD News)

Varanasi: In a major update for the cricket lovers of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for an international cricket stadium in Varanasi. Moreover, he will also address a rally of women supporters, and inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools on Saturday, as per a news report in news agency PTI.

Varanasi Cricket Stadium: All Details

The international cricket stadium is a much-needed addition to Varanasi, which is home to a passionate fan base. The stadium will be able to accommodate 30,000 spectators and will host international and domestic matches.

The PM’s address to the women supporters is also significant. He is expected to talk about the women’s reservation bill, which was recently passed by Parliament. The bill seeks to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

PM Modi’s Visit To Varanasi: What To Expect

The inauguration of the Atal Residential Schools is another important event. These schools are named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was a champion of education. The schools will provide quality education to underprivileged students from rural areas.

Overall, PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi on Saturday is going to be a momentous occasion. The PM is sure to inspire the people of Varanasi with his vision and his commitment to development. According to information department officials, the prime minister is expected to reach Varanasi by air at 1:30 pm and will spend around seven hours in his constituency.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the cricket stadium in Ganjari. He will then address a rally of over 5,000 women at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023,” Varanasi Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said on Friday.

Inaugeration Of Atal Residential Schools By PM Modi

The prime minister will then reach the Rudraksh Centre where he will inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools, Sharma said. The 128th Constitution amendment bill, referred to as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received parliamentary nod on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh government, in a press statement on Thursday, said that it has spent Rs 121 crore to acquire the land for the stadium while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will spend Rs 330 crore on its construction.

Cricket Legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar And Ravi Shastri To Attend

According to the statement, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Ravi Shastri, among others are likely to attend the ceremony. BCCI President Roger Binny, its Vice President Rajiv Shukla and Secretary Jay Shah will attend the event.

The “essence of Kashi” will be visible in the design of the 30,000-capacity stadium which will feature crescent-shaped roof covers, floodlights shaped like a trident, patterns resembling bel leaves, and one of the structures shaped like a ‘damru’, a hand percussion instrument associated with Lord Shiva.

The spectators’ gallery of the stadium will resemble the steps of the ghats of Varanasi. Situated near the Ring Road in Rajatalab area, it is likely to be ready by December 2025, it said. This will be Uttar Pradesh’s third international cricket stadium after Kanpur and Lucknow.

(With inputs from PTI)

