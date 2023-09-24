Home

PM Modi’s Security Breached As Youth Jumps In Front Of His Convoy During Varanasi Visit

The youth was nearly 10 feet away from the PM's car when he was intercepted and apprehended by security personnel.

It has been reported that the young man was affiliated with the BJP and wanted to meet the PM to discuss employment opportunities.

PM Modi’s Security Breached: In a major security breach during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi on Saturday, a youth managed to breach the security cordon and jumped in front of his convoy at Rudraksh Convention Centre. The youth was nearly 10 feet away from the PM’s car when he was intercepted and apprehended by security personnel. PM Modi was heading towards the Babatpur Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the Varanasi Lok Sabha MP, on Saturday visited Varanasi where he participated in various events. When his convoy was headed towards the airport, a young man tried to get close to him and in an attempt to do so breached the security to meet. However, he was intercepted and apprehended by security personnel before he could get within 10 feet of the Prime Minister.

It has been reported that the young man was affiliated with the BJP adding that he is reportedly a member of the armed forces and wanted to meet the PM to discuss employment opportunities. Authorities have started an investigation and questioned the man to find the exact motive behind his actions.

Prime Minister Modi visited Varanasi on Saturday to inaugurate an International Cricket Stadium the foundation stone of which was laid by him. He also inaugurated 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools in the city. The cricket stadium spread over an area of 30 acres will be inspired by Lord Shiva and it cost the exchequer Rs. 451 Crore.

