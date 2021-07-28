PMJAY Ayushman Bharat Yojana 2021: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has launched a huge campaign to provide free medical aid to the underprivileged people in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the government will provide a ‘Golden Card’ to the beneficiaries without Ayushman card of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) and Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Gullu' Is An Internet Sensation. Have You Seen Pics Yet?

With the help of the Golden Card, any beneficiary will be able to get free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in an empanelled hospital across the country. The Yogi cabinet decided that over 40 lakh Antyodaya Card-holder families in UP, who are deprived of the PMJAY health benefits will be linked to the Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Also Read - UP Mandates Negative Covid Report For People Coming From States With High Covid Positivity Rate

Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana 2021: 26,000 Families Get ‘Golden Cards’ on Day 1

On the first day of the special campaign, more than 26,000 families of Uttar Pradesh got the Golden Card. So far, Golden Cards have been issued to over 6.5 crore beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under ‘Ayushman Yojana’. Also Read - No Sacrificing of Banned Animals, No Gatherings of Over 50: UP Govt Issues Directives For Bakrid 2021

The government spokesman said that the state cabinet had decided that over 40 lakh Antyodaya Card-holder families of Uttar Pradesh, who are deprived of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be linked to the Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana 2021: All You Need to Know

The campaign will not only reduce the financial burden of poor and underprivileged families but it will also ensure that they get access to quality health care services anywhere in the country.

‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya’ and ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ are being implemented with the objective of providing health security to the deprived and poor families of the society. These families will be provided insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh per year and free medical treatment in private and government hospitals under the scheme.