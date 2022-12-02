Top Recommended Stories
IGL Issues Helpline Numbers For Noida Residents Facing Gas Supply Disruption. Deets Inside
PNG Supply Disruption News: some societies like Ajnara Homes, Gaur Saundaryam, Panchsheel Greens 2 are still facing disruption, following which IGL has issued helpline numbers. Read details below.
Noida/UP: Owing to a technical fault in the pipeline, PNG supply to several gated societies in the Noida extension was disrupted for more than 2 hours on Thursday. Residents said that there was no prior notice about the outage. For the unversed, gas supply was affected in Gaur City 11th Avenue, 7th Avenue, Gaur City 16th Avenue, Palm Olympia, Himalaya Pride, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Arihant Ambar, Gaur Sundaram, and other societies in Noida extension.
An IGL spokesperson said there was a technical issue that “interrupted supply from 8 to 10pm”. By 10 PM, the gas supply was restored at some colonies. However, some societies like Ajnara Homes, Gaur Saundaryam, Panchsheel Greens 2 are still facing disruption, following which IGL has issued helpline numbers.
“Dear Customers, IGL tried to restore gas supplies at all the colonies last night. However due to any teething issue, if supply is still disrupted at your colony kindly contact IGL’s control room at 8448588560 & 7428596944”, tweeted Indraprashtha Gas Limited.
List of socities where IGL connection is fully restored
- Galaxy Vega
- Gaur City 1
- Raksha Adela
- Saya Zion
- Edison Vedantam
- Cherry County
- GCS
- Arc City
- Galaxy North Avenue
- Aishwaryam Gaur City 2
- GC4
- Prestine Avenue
- Exotica Dream Ville Fusion Homes
- Casa Woodstock
- Arihant Arden
- Valencia
- Trident Embassy
- Paramount
- Supertech 1
- GC 7th Avenue
- GC 16th Avenue
- Palm Olympia
- GC 10th Avenue
- GC 11th Avenue
- GC 16th Avenue
- Galaxy North Avenue 2
- Divyansh Flora
