New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to bring in 'pod taxis' that will connect commuters from Greater Noida to the Noida International Airport in Jewar using the driverless mode of transport, popular in many western countries. The Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway will soon sign an agreement with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to extend the connectivity to remote areas. The driverless cars will transport four to six people each.

"We already have Metro connectivity till Greater Noida but Jewar is about 25 kilometres from Greater Noida city. To bridge this gap, pod taxis are being considered. Pod taxis are a revolutionary mode of transport widely being used in many western countries," said BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh who represents Jewar in Greater Noida.

The PRT-Personal Rapid Transit will connect the northern and southern areas of the national capital region with Jewar which recently finalised the nomenclature of the greenfield airport as Noida International Airport. Notably, the new film city is also being constructed in Jewar.

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited will build and operate the airport. In November 2019, Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA) won the contract to build and operate the airport in Greater Noida for a period of 40 years, which includes a construction period of four years in the first phase.

ZAIA received the security clearance from the Union ministry of home affairs to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar in May last year.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had launched the pilot project of pod taxis between Gurugram and Delhi in 2016 at a cost of Rs 800 crore.