Noida: A huge sinkhole was created after a 15-foot-long and two-foot-wide portion of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway caved in on Friday, prompting officials to start immediate repair work on it. Giving details to PTI, the officials said there was massive traffic congestion due to the incident on Friday but the movement of vehicles was normal this morning.Also Read - Noida Man Charged Rs 3000 For Uber Ride From Delhi Airport To Home On A Sunny Day

“The road portion caved in near Sector 96 where work for an underpass was being carried out. It was on the carriageway while one moves from Noida towards Greater Noida. The repair work on it had started on Friday itself, leading to traffic congestion,” an official said. Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Mysterious Sinkhole Opens Near Mine in Chile, Leaves Scientists Baffled | Watch

WATCH VIDEO OF SINKHOLE ON NOIDA EXPRESSWAY

Also Read - Viral Video: Car Swallowed Entirely by Huge Sinkhole in Mumbai's Residential Complex After Heavy Rains | WATCH

Another traffic police official told the news agency that the movement of vehicles was smooth along the stretch and there was no congestion on it.

The commuters must be knowing that lakhs of vehicles pass through the 27-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on weekdays and the load goes down on Saturdays and Sundays.