New Delhi: Part of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin, over 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh will receive Rs 2691 crore financial assistance from the Central government on Wednesday. The amount will be disbursed by7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. Also Read - Budget 2021: Will Govt Bring Cheer to Pandemic-hit Middle Class? A Look at Expectations This Year

The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) financial assistance include release of first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second installment to 80 thousand beneficiaries who have already availed first installment of assistance under PMAY-G. Also Read - India vs Australia: PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate Team India After Historic Win; Fans on Twitter Go Berserk

During the event, Union Rural Development Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will be present on the occasion. Also Read - PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan of Ahmedabad, Surat Metro Rail Projects | All You Need to Know

The development comes after PM Modi gave a clarion call of “Housing for All by 2022”, for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20 in 2016.

Notably, 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme so far. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100% grant of Rs1.20 lakh (in plain areas) and Rs 1.30 lakh (in Hilly States/North Eastern States/Difficult areas/UT of J&K and Ladakh/IAP/LWE districts).

The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding.

The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin scheme has provisions for convergence with other schemes of the Centre and State/UTs for providing LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme, electricity connection, access to safe drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission.