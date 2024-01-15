Home

Uttar Pradesh

Pran Pratishtha Prep In Full Swing; New Outfit For Ram Lalla Handed Over To Chief Priest, Invitations Extended To 56 Countries

Pran Pratishtha Prep In Full Swing; New Outfit For Ram Lalla Handed Over To Chief Priest, Invitations Extended To 56 Countries

The preparations for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony have been going on in full swing; Ram Lalla's new dress to be worn after Pran Pratishtha has been handed over to the chief priest and the VHP has extended the event's invitation to 56 countries.

New Outfit for Ram Lalla Received By Temple Chief Priest

New Delhi: India and Indians across the world are excitedly awaiting January 22 when they will all, together celebrate the grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir with the Consecration Ceremony or the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other dignitaries and the preparations for the mega event have been going on for more than a year now. Days before the Pran Pratishtha, the new outfit or dress that will be worn by Lord Rama after the consecration, has been received by the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Also, the invitation for the grand event has been extended to 56 countries by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Know all about these preparation details ahead of the Pran Pratishtha…

Trending Now

Lord Rama’s Outfit Ready, Handed Over To Chief Priest

As mentioned earlier, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, a new outfit and flag were presented to Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Sunday. The new outfit will be worn by Ram Lalla after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony is over. Acharya Satyendra Das said, “These clothes are for the day when Lord Ram will sit in the main sanctorum after the Pran Pratishtha. This outfit has been dedicated by the president of Rama Dal Ayodhya, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj. From time to time, he dedicates new clothes for Lord Ram Lalla and he has also dedicated a flag which will be installed. This dress is for Lord Ram Lalla, who is being worshipped in this location since December 23, 1949.”

You may like to read

VHP Invites 56 Countries For Pran Pratishtha

Amid the preparations going on in Ayodhya, invitations are continuously being sent to celebrities and other dignitaries in the country. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also been extending invitations to other countries and in a historic declaration, the Hindu Outfit has revealed that 56 countries have been invited for the event. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar revealed plans for a grand initiative spanning 56 countries, as dignitaries come together to extend invitations to 10 crore homes for ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Temple. “We will go to 10 crore households across 56 countries of the world and invite them…that they will have to come together at their nearby temple to watch this event,” said VHP International Working President Alok Kumar on the ‘Pran Pratishta’ of Ram Temple.

Alok Kumar, joined by Duta President Ajay Bhagi Ji and DUSU President Tushar Dedha Ji, emphasized the significance of this initiative. “This event is not just for individual viewing but is meant for collective participation. So When people gather at neighbourhood temples, witnessing and participating in aarti, standing united, it will convey to the entire world that the Hindu community is now ready to uphold its responsibilities towards the global Hindu family” VHP leader Alok Kumar said.

The Consecration Ceremony will mark the inauguration of the grand and majestic Ayodhya Ram Temple which is still under construction. Celebrations in Ayodhya will begin a week prior to the main event; arrangement for thousands of people has been done in the temple city.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.