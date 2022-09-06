Lucknow: Four people were killed and eight others sustained injuries after the roof of a house collapsed in the Mutthi Ganj area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and directed officials to provide free treatment to the injured persons. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims.Also Read - Viral Video: Passenger Miraculously Escapes As Train Passes Over Him In UP

According to Circle Officer Sarvanand, the roof collapsed due to heavy rain. The injured are being treated at the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and their condition is stable, he said.