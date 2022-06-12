New Delhi: The key accused of Prayagraj clash has been asked to vacate home as it will reportedly be razed by a bulldozer. Mohammad Javed alias Javed Pump, the key accused in the violence that erupted in the city over Prophet Muhammad remarks row, was served notice by Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) to demolish his home due to “illegal” construction.Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Hundreds Arrested; Mamata, Yogi Warn Of Stern Action Against Rioters | Top Developments

The notice, which was pasted at the gate of Javed Pump’s home in Atala area, asked the key accused of Prayagraj violence and his family members to vacate the property, according to a report by India Today. They have been asked to vacate the premises by 11 am on June 12 (Sunday). As per the notice, it said the property has “illegal structure which were constructed without taking the requisite permits”.

The PDA said Javed was served a show-cause notice in this regard on May 5 but he failed to respond. On June 9, the PDA said it served another notice to him and Javed had not vacated the building.

Earlier, police found Mohammad Javed alias Javed Pump as the key conspirator of the violence that erupted in Prayagraj over controversial remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. He was later arrested and charged under the Gangster Act.