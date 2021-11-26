Prayagraj: Four members of a family, belonging to Scheduled Caste, were found dead at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on the morning of Thursday, 25 November. Relatives of the family have alleged that a 16-year-old girl, who is among the deceased, was raped before the murder, NDTV reported. They have accused a neighbouring ‘upper caste’ family of the crime.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla’s Family to Release Late Actor’s Rap on His Birth Anniversary, December 12

According to reports, bodies of Phulchandra Saroj aka Phule 50, wife Meenu Devi, 45, and son Shiv, 10, were found lying on cots in the courtyard while their 17-year-old daughter Sapna's body was found in the inner room on the bed.

Police have registered an FIR with charges including gang rape and murder against 11 named persons. Primary investigation suggests that they were attacked with sharp edged weapons. Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for autopsy and all angles are under investigation.

It is suspected that the miscreants entered the house after scaling the boundary wall and attacked the family while in their sleep. Police also found a blood-stained axe from the spot that is suspected to have been the crime weapon.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is the party’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, is expected to pay a visit to the kin of the deceased on Friday.