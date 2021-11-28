Prayagraj: The brutal murder of four members of a Dalit family in Gohri village of Prayagraj district has triggered a war of words between the UP government and the Opposition parties. Terming the incident as shameful, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati lambasted the Yogi Adityanth-led UP govt and blamed the ‘poor law and order situation’.Also Read - Bihar, Jharkhand, UP Poorest States In India: NITI Aayog's Poverty Index

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP chief said, "Very sad and shameful murder of four people of a Dalit family in Prayagraj, UP recently. This incident also shows the poor law and order of the government. It seems that the BJP is also following in the footsteps of the SP government in this matter."

In a related tweet, she said, "After this incident, a BSP delegation led by Babulal Bhanwra that had reached there said 'dabangs' (strongmen) in Prayagraj are terrorising the people due to which the murder happened."

Priyanka Visits Bereaved Family

Earlier on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited the village and met the bereaved family. The family members told Vadra that the police were delaying action in the matter, adding that some influential people of the village were behind the gruesome crime.

Later, talking to media persons, Priyanka said that the incident was yet another example of the deplorable law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. “The poor and the weaker sections of society are being victimized under this government, and today is Constitution Day. In this fight for justice, me and my party will stand by the family and support them in whichever way we can,” she added.

The head of the family, around 50, his 45-year-old wife, 16-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were sleeping in the house when the incident happened on Thursday, November 25. Relatives of the deceased family have claimed that the minor girl was also gang-raped before her death.

8 Accused Arrested, 2 Cops Suspended

Police said eight of the 11 accused named in the FIR were arrested. “Eight people out of the 11 named have been arrested. The remaining two are in Mumbai, and teams have been deployed to trace and arrest them. One accused is admitted in a hospital and is not able to walk. We will question him as well. We will probe the case from all possible angles”, Indian Express quoted Prayagraj DIG Sarvashresht Tripathi as saying.

Besides, police have also suspended two of its personnel who allegedly were forcing the family to compromise with the accused over a land deal.

AAP Protests Across All 75 Districts

Aam Aadmi Party is holding protests across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh demanding that the case be heard in a fast-track court. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the matter.

"On November 26, when BJP was doing drama by celebrating Constitution Day across the country, four members of a Dalit family were brutally murdered. This included the husband, wife, their minor daughter and differently abled son. Before killing the girl, she was also gangraped. This incident is the result of the carelessness of the Yogi Adityanath government, administration and police," Singh said.

He further said that the family had been under threat since 2019 but despite complaints to the police, no action had been taken.

(With agency inputs)