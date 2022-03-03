Prayagraj: Director of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and principal of the MLN Medical College (MLNMC) in Prayagraj, Dr S.P. Singh has set a new record by conducting 107 phacoemulsification surgeries with intraocular lens (IOL) implant free of cost within a span of 16-and-a-half-hours.Also Read - PM Modi Prayagraj Visit, to Empower Women: Mahila Sashaktikaran Sammelan to Benefit 16 Lakh Women Members of the SHGs

The surgeries were performed between 6am and 10.30pm continuously working for 16-and-a-half hours on February 25, 2022 and all patients are doing fine now after a week of observation, informed Dr Singh.

"I am happy at having performed so many surgeries at one go and hope that this would inspire more younger surgeons to work for excellence and public welfare," he told news agency IANS.

The doctor has written to the Limca Book of Records, intimating them about the achievement along with the requisite proofs as required.

Earlier, then Brigadier (Dr) J.K.S Parihar of the Army Hospital Research and Referral in New Delhi, had performed 34 phacoemulsification surgeries in October 2011 in eastern Ladakh and made a place for himself in the Limca Book of Records.

In March 5, 2001, Singh had set a record in the Limca Book of Records by performing 81 operations— Intra Ocular Lense (IOL)— in 11 hours at one go.

The Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, a state government affiliated eye hospital in Prayagraj, is among select institutes in the country and very few in the state that trains eye surgeons in super specialty treatment.

(With inputs from IANS)